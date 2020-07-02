Ganduje heads APC Campaign Council for Edo Poll

The Caretaker Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has constituted a 49-member National Campaign Council led by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State for the Sept. 19, governorship poll in Edo.

This was contained in a statement in Abuja on Thursday by APC Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Mr Yekini Nabena.

“Gov. Hope Uzodinma of Imo will serve as Deputy Chairman, while Mr Abbas Braimoh would serve as Secretary of the 49-member APC National Campaign Council.

“This followed the approval for the constitution of a National Campaign Council for the Sept.19, 2020 election, by the National Chairman of the Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee, Gov. Mai Mala Buni,” he said.

The publicity scribe said that the council would be inaugurated on July 6, 2020, at the party’s National Secretariat in Abuja.

He said that the council has four state governors, the Deputy Senate President, two former National Chairmen among others as members.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Osagie Ize-Iyamu on June 22 emerged as the party flag bearer for Sept. 19 Edo governorship election.

(NAN)

