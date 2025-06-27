Ganduje, APC NWC visit Gov Bago over Mokwa flood, bandit attacks

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, led members of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party on a condolence visit to the Niger State Governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago at the Niger State liaison office, Abuja.

Ganduje described the Mokwa flood disaster as an unfortunate and disturbing incident which led to the loss of hundreds of lives and the destruction of properties.

He, however, thanked Allah for the lives of those who escaped while praying for the repose of the souls of the departed and the speedy recovery of the injured.

Ganduje also condemned the recent banditry attack in the Mariga local government area of the state that led to the loss of lives.

He expressed confidence that the governor will sustain his collaboration with the security agencies to greatly improve the security situation.

The APC national chairman, who noted with dismay how the forests in Nigeria have become “big cities to bandits”, and commended steps taken by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to liberate the forests under his Renewed Hope agenda, stressing that the efforts would reduce banditry activities across the country.

He equally acknowledged the infrastructural development strides and the ongoing agricultural mechanisation initiatives of the Governor, describing him as the architect of modern Niger State.

Responding, Governor Bago appreciated Ganduje and his entourage for the visit.

He said the visit speaks volumes, saying that it is a demonstration of empathy, love, and care of a leader.

The Governor also thanked Ganduje for acknowledging the ongoing developmental strides in Niger State, stressing that it is unprecedented among all the sub-nationals in Nigeria.

