Owo Memorial Park demolition: For cultural values or politics?

Hakeem Gbadamosi writes on the rumpus, claims and counter-claims over the demolition of the memorial park, built by late Governor Rotimi Akeredolu to immortalise the victims of the terrorist attack on St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Owo—an issue that has continued to generate controversy in the state.

Exactly three years after the construction of a solemn structure by the late Rotimi Akeredolu-led administration in Owo, Ondo State, to immortalise the over 40 worshippers massacred by terrorists during a mass at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, the structure was demolished, reduced to rubble, last weekend.

The dust is yet to settle as the demolition stirred deep emotions and reignited public outrage and controversy, prompting fierce criticism from community members, activists, and political figures who argued that the act dishonours the memory of the slain worshippers killed in the attack.

The move, carried out on the orders of the Ondo State Government led by Akeredolu’s successor, Governor Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, upon the structure which once stood as a reminder of the pain, loss, resilience and sacred symbol of collective mourning, has sparked controversies ever since.

A video that went viral last Saturday showed bulldozers tearing down the cenotaph. This ignited public outcry, as many residents, especially the bereaved, saw the destruction of the cenotaph as a brutal reminder of their loss and the second death of the slain victims.

The demolition, said to be carried out by Governor Aiyedatiwa—who was part of the administration that decided to erect the cenotaph—followed series of complaints by some people of the town and the palace who frowned at the siting of the cenotaph directly opposite the palace of the traditional ruler of the town, the Olowo of Owo.

The people described the location of the cenotaph close to the palace as a “taboo” against Yoruba culture and tradition, and requested the state government to relocate the cenotaph to somewhere else.

They argued that the cenotaph is against Yoruba culture and tradition, apart from the fact that it has no economic value on the town rather than to constantly bring back memories and pains of beloved victims of the dastardly attack.

A prince in the town, Bright Akinade, said the palace was justified over the call for the demolition and it was a welcome development, saying that tradition and custom must be preserved. He criticised those condemning the move, arguing that the government acted in accordance with the traditions and values of the Owo people.

“There are many suitable locations where a memorial park can be built. Placing it right in front of the Olowo’s palace is not just inappropriate, but culturally offensive. We must respect the sanctity of traditional institutions. No one is against honouring the dead, but it must be done with cultural sensitivity and respect for traditional rulers. If a community rejects the location based on deep-rooted values, that decision deserves understanding, not condemnation,” he said.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE: NSCDC, Immigration, others: FG postpones recruitment, changes portal

But some have said the demolition was not just an act of insensitivity, but a glaring show of disrespect to the memory of the victims and dishonour to the lives lost and the pain of a community still grieving.

Apart from this, they added that the demolition was not only an insult to the memory of the victims, but also a reckless waste of public funds following government plans to reconstruct a similar memorial park in another area.

Some observers, however, concluded that there was more to the demolition than meets the eye, suggesting that there were deeper reasons that are not obvious to the public.

They maintained that the demolition of Owo Memorial Park was more political than economic, as suggested in some quarters. According to them, the decision might be influenced by power dynamics, political objectives, rather than solely by economic benefits.

An indigene of the town, Muyiwa Adeleye, said: “Governor Aiyedatiwa should have offered superior reasons why the cenotaph should be retained, as no corpse or remains were interred, and this does not defile any culture or tradition of the people. Aketi is an Owo indigene, and none would have known or been more concerned with Owo tradition than him. He shouldn’t have been part of those rubbishing Akeredolu’s legacy since he’s part of that administration. It is a pure show of shame. A pure self-serving move, which must be condemned by all. Why should we vote money, effort, and resources to destroy something that was built with money just to satisfy ulterior motives? This is utterly unacceptable.”

But while taking responsibility for the demolition of the memorial park, the palace affirmed that the request for the demolition of the cenotaph was at the instance of His Imperial Majesty, Olowo of Owo, Oba Ajibade Gbadegesin Ogunoye and the entire people of the kingdom.

The palace denied being part of the decision to erect such structure opposite the Olowo’s palace from the outset. The palace stated that the late governor was vehemently advised against siting the memorial park there and said: “All advice to the late governor that celebrating the dead in any guise around the palace is not in conformity with the age-long culture and traditions of Owo was defiantly dismissed.

“The above position of the palace is vindicated by the enthusiasm shown by Owo people and the deluge of commendation across sundry media platforms in support of the demolition. We advise anyone with any issues whatsoever against the demolition to make the palace their target and not the listening governor, Hon (Dr) Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, who is not in any way responsible for the demolition,” the statement said.

But in a swift reaction, the Chief Press Secretary to late Akeredolu said the palace was economical with the truth, faulting the claim of the palace, recalling that Akeredolu sought the consent of Owo monarch and the palace before the cenotaph was erected, noting that no corpse was buried at the site.

“Akeredolu offered an alternative that if the Olowo was not comfortable with the proposed location, the park could be relocated to Ijebu-Owo or other areas in the town. The Olowo and his chiefs agreed to the chosen site. I was present at that meeting,” he said.

He, however, expressed surprise over the turn of events and call for the destruction of the memorial park, saying: “Akeredolu built the park, he was not playing politics. He acted solely on what he believed was necessary and appropriate. It is sad that some government appointees are now injecting political undertones into this matter. This is very unfortunate.”

The widow of the late governor, Mrs. Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, while lending her voice to the controversy, described the government’s action as yet another step in a deliberate effort to erase her husband’s legacy in the state. She described the demolition as a reflection of distorted priorities and a reckless waste of public funds and a disrespect to the slain victims.

Akeredolu’s widow explained that her late husband’s administration built the structure to symbolise healing, public mourning, and the resilience of the people who lost their loved ones in the June 5, 2022 attack. She said it symbolised a place of collective mourning, remembrance, and healing for the people of Owo and Ondo State at large.

“To now dismiss it as having ‘no economic value,’ and to demolish it for a so-called ‘world-class shopping complex,’ reveals a disturbing level of moral bankruptcy. That site was not just concrete and stone. It was a sanctuary of remembrance. A place where Owo grieved, and began to heal!”

She argued that a truly developed society does not erase its pain for profit, but instead preserves memory, honours the dead, and builds with conscience.

“A world-class society does not erase its pain to make way for profit. It preserves memory, honours the dead, and builds with conscience. My late husband, a son of Owo, built that monument for the people—not for applause, but for healing. What has been done now insults the victims and disrespects the pain of their families. Lucky Aiyedatiwa has shown us who he is, and history, too, will remember. Let this moment remind us that memory matters. The dead deserve more than profit-driven erasure. And history does not forget.”

Ondo Government’s Defence

The state government, while reacting, washed its hands off the demolition of the Owo cenotaph, but said it was a special request from the Olowo palace to the state government. The government said it was not desecration, but restoration of cultural balance.

The governor’s spokesman, Prince Ebenezer Adeniyan, stated that the decision was not political, but cultural, and insisted that the request for demolition emanated from the Olowo palace and said Aiyedatiwa will never rubbish his late boss’s efforts.

He said the governor saluted the decision of the late Akeredolu to construct the memorial park, which was borne out of a genuine desire to honour the victims and give their memories a place of reflection and reverence.

He, however, observed that the location of the cenotaph was against the “rich traditions of the Yoruba people, particularly in Owo Kingdom.”

He said, “The palace is regarded as a sacred seat of life, continuity and ancestral royalty and nothing connected to death is permitted to confront it. In line with this tradition, the Olowo-in-Council, through the local government authority, formally requested the removal and relocation of the monument. Governor Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, with due respect to both the late governor’s legacy and the sanctity of Yoruba culture, approved the respectful relocation of the monument to a more appropriate location, that still preserves its solemn purpose without violating cultural norms. The demolition of the memorial park was in no attempt to erase history nor political manoeuvre but a spiritual necessity and cultural correction.”

But a resident of the state, under the name Cosmopolitan Omo Ikale, said the state government should have explored the option of relocating the memorial park to a more suitable location before taking the decision to pull down the structure.

He said, “Transparency and accountability are essential in situations like this, and the government should prioritise these values to maintain public trust. Ultimately, the demolition of the Owo Memorial Park highlights the need for sensitivity and understanding in handling cultural and historical issues. Demolishing the park amounts to sheer waste of taxpayers’ resources, and it’s hard to understand why the government wouldn’t consider repurposing the building for the benefit of the community.”

The critic said, “This is not about culture, it’s about rivalry, legacy-erasure, and political turf wars masked as cultural sensitivity. The timing is too convenient. With the 2023 elections behind and 2027 politics heating up, removing Akeredolu’s imprint, particularly in his hometown, might be more strategic than spiritual.”

Some other critics who argue that the demolition is more symbolic than structural also noted that the government failed to share a timeline on the new memorial park that was hastily destroyed. They expressed disappointment over the government’s failure to inform the leadership of the church that was greatly affected in the June 2022 massacre.

The Catholic Church, on its part, affirmed that it was never briefed or communicated with before the demolition of the memorial park built to remember slain Catholic faithful.

The spokesperson, Ondo Catholic Diocese, Father Austin Ikwu said, “I have been receiving calls over the development. We are making moves already, but we have not been able to reach out to the governor or any representative of the government. But what I gathered from the parish priest in Owo where the massacre took place, he was just told that the place will be demolished. But of course, there was no dialogue or a roundtable discussion to that decision. So, that is why we want to seek audience with the governor and to really know what is going on.”

However, while the defenders of the demolition continue to cite spiritual and traditional justification, and others view it with political undercurrent, the state government has promised to rebuild a new memorial park, as the debris of the old cenotaph tells its own story.

Meanwhile, residents grapple with unanswered questions and concerns of if, where, and when the new memorial park will be cited that will carry the same emotional weight. Only time will tell.