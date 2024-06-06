The Federal University of Technology, Minna, Niger State, has been ranked second amongst Nigerian universities in the last research grant award by the National Research Funds (NRF), sponsored by the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND).

The grant is a research window created under the auspices of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND) in Nigeria.

The Vice Chancellor of FUTMinna, Professor Faruk Adamu Kuta, stated this while declaring the opening of a three-day workshop themed ‘The Application of Nanotechnology for Sustainable Development’, held by the Nanotechnology Research Group, Africa Centre of Excellence for Mycotoxin and Food Safety at the Main Campus of the University in Minna, Niger State capital.

Represented by the Deputy Vice-Chancellor Academics, Engnr. Professor Abdullahi Mohammed, the Vice Chancellor stated that FUT Minna was not just created to award degrees, but they must come up with formidable research and innovation that have a direct bearing on the development of Nigeria, adding that that is why they should be seen as a first-generation university and not as a third-generation university.

Prof. Faruk Adamu Kuta, however, noted that the Federal University of Technology Minna ought to have been graded interns for its contribution to humanity as well as the growth of higher education, stressing that they will continue to support and encourage research and development at the institution to thrive.

In his remarks, the Leader of the Africa Centre of Excellence for Mycotoxin and Food Safety, FUT Minna, Prof. Hussaini Anthony Makun, maintained that there will be no development without nanotechnology.

Prof. Hussaini Anthony Makun, however, explained that nanotechnology is impacting all spheres of human endeavours, saying ‘it is strategic that whatever material you intend to use for a product, you need nanotechnology knowledge and skills to function effectively, and commended the Vice Chancellor, FUT Minna, for his support of research and development’.

Also speaking, the Research Team Leader, Prof. Jimoh Oladejo Tijani, explained that countries like Egypt, Kenya, Morocco, and Southern Africa have been driving a lot of benefits from the adoption of nanotechnology research for quite some time.

According to him, even at the United Nations, the emphasis has been on the 16 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and he has appealed to both the Federal and State Governments to support them in the promotion of nanotechnology research in Nigeria, which he said has gone a long way.

In an opening remarks, the Director Directorate of Research Innovation and Development, FUT Minna, Prof. Moses Aderemi Olutoye, described the workshop as timely, especially with the erudite scholars such as Prof. Sabelo Mhlanga, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Sabinono LTD, Nelson Mandela University South Africa, and Associate Prof. Olushola Sunday Ayanda, Department of Industrial Chemistry, Federal University Oye Ekiti, who were resource persons and will deliver papers at the workshop.

ALSO READ THESE TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE