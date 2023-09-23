It is a period of excitement and anticipation as Amazon Prime Video announced the debut date for its latest enchanting mini-series titled ‘She Must Be Obeyed’.

‘She Must Be Obeyed’ is a captivating five-part mini-series delving into the intriguing world of stardom and secrets, which will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on Friday, September 29, 2023.

Featuring a stellar cast led by Funke Akindele, Lateef Adedimeji, Nancy Isime, Akah Anani, Patience Ozokwo, Mike Ezuronye, and Rachael Okonkwo, among others, Amazing Prime Video continues its tradition of providing riveting content with SHE Must Be Obeyed as its latest offering.

The series offers a window into the lives of three successful music stars, unveiling the cut-throat rivalries and backstabbing activities they engage in, all in an effort to outshine one another and protect their top positions in the game.

The series, with Funke Akindele, who is known as an embodiment of poignant role interpretation commanding the spotlight as SHE; Siyanbola Adewale, a thriving artist whose public humility conceals a realm of avarice, hubris, and machiavellian schemes, comes with a different reality and storyline.

In addition to movie stars, there is also Waje, who knows all about navigating the Nigerian music industry and BBNaija star, Veeiye.

So for those thinking about high drama, unyielding ambition and unbridled passion fueling the obsession with fame, SHE Must Be Obeyed is the front-row ticket.

The series, produced by SceneOne Entertainment, comes with a generous dose of comedy, moving dialogue and impressive cinematography and explores the hidden scenes behind the spotlight.

