Full list of phones that will not be WhatsApp enabled by January 1, 2023

Popular messaging app WhatsApp will reportedly stop working on some Android phones and iPhones by January 1, 2023.

The end of WhatsApp support will also affect 45 old models of Android devices, according to the instant message platform.

On why it would have to end its support for the affected devices, WhatsApp said; “Devices and software change often, so we regularly review what operating systems we support and make updates.

“To choose what to stop supporting, every year we, like other technology companies, look at which devices and software are the oldest and have the fewest number of people still using them. These devices also might not have the latest security updates, or might lack the functionality required to run WhatsApp.”

Here is the full list of the affected phones: