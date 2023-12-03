Leading fuji musicians K1 De Ultimate, Abass Obesere, Alabi Pasuma, Saheed Osupa, KS1 Malaika, Sulaimon AdioAtawewe, and SK Sensation will headline the 2023 edition of ‘Fuji Vibration’ happening on December 7 at Muri Okunola Park, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The event themed ‘The Influence of the Genre on Popular Culture’ will give people unforgettable experiences as it fuses music and culture on a grand scale.

Some emerging talents for a showcase at the event, which celebrates the rich history of Fuji music and its influence on popular culture, include Alhaji Musibau Alani, Simple Sheriff Ayinde, and Lion Fuji.

A statement from the organisers explained that this year’s theme “allows us to look at how Fuji music has transcended boundaries and generations, leaving an indelible mark on the world. This event will examine the impact of Fuji music on fashion, language, dance, and other aspects of global culture.”

Last year, Agbawo FUJI, Yeye Eniba, Omo Aje Wasiu, SK Sensation, Taye Currency, Sefiu Alao, KS1 Malaika, Saheed Osupa, and K1 De Ultimate entertained over 3,000 people at the Muri Okunola Park.

To ensure that Nigerians in the Diaspora didn’t miss out on the action, organisers held an edition of ‘Fuji Vibration’ at The Africa Centre in London in August. It featured a pop-up exhibition, a VIP preview opening, and a live music showcase.

