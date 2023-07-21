Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has called for stronger economic synergy between International Oil Companies (IOCs) and the Government to promote a thriving business environment in Rivers State.

He made the call Friday in Port Harcourt while playing host to the outgoing Managing Director/Country Chair of Total Energies EP Nigeria Limited, Mike Sangster, and his team on a courtesy call.

The Governor, who assured his guests that his administration would protect economic investments in Rivers State, maintained that “governance is about making the people happy.

“So, we will give you all the necessary support and encouragement because if you don’t do your business in a conducive and secure environment, you won’t pay us our taxes, and the tax is what we use to develop the state. ”

In his remark, the outgoing Managing Director/Country Chair of Total Energies EP Nigeria Limited, Mike Sangster, thanked the governor for the audience, stating that his company was one of the major providers of gas for the Nigeria Liquified Natural Gas Limited.

He pointed out that Rivers State is one of its major operational bases and solicited the support of the government to secure its pipeline facilities.

