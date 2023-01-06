From screen to stage: Temi Otedola makes her stage debut in ‘Motherland the musical’

Actress and media personality, Temi Otedola recently made her stage debut in ‘Motherland the musical’. The play, directed and produced by Nigeria’s ‘Queen of Theatre’, Bolanle Austen Peters was a perfect blend of costuming and storytelling with the cast members including actors like Francis Onwochei, Bamike Olawunmi-Adenibuyan and Uzo Osimkpa.

In the stage play, Temi acted and sang as ‘Young Hassana’, a Fulani girl who had to navigate forbidden love amidst the political and social turmoil of 1957 Nigeria.

Set in modern day Nigeria but making many references to the past, ‘Motherland the musical’ is a fast-paced, educational and emotional look into Nigeria’s history and the country’s current state.

As she has long demonstrated in her many film roles, Temi again shines as a dexterous physical actor, showing versatility with her singing and acting.

Nigerian-born and educated in the United Kingdom, Temi Otedola has established herself as Nigeria’s newest acting ingénue. In the last few years, she has made waves with her acting projects including the Netflix Original movie ‘Citation’ and the Amazon Prime Original ‘The man for the job’ which has positioned her as a formidable talent to watch.