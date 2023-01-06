From screen to stage: Temi Otedola makes her stage debut in ‘Motherland the musical’

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
PICTORIAL EXPLAINER: How To Identify Fake New Naira Notes
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has released security features to help identify fake new naira notes. According to CBN’s template, the Security features to look out for are the following…
Ondo Councils’ Workers Shut Down Assembly Over LG Autonomy
LOCAL government workers under the aegis of Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), Ondo, on Tuesday, stormed the State House of Assembly, threatening a showdown with the lawmakers over the signing of local government autonomy…
FG To Discontinue Cash Withdrawal From Public Accounts
THE Federal Government is putting final touches to all necessary mea- sures to stop cash withdrawal from federal, state and local government accounts. The Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU), Modibbo Hamman Tukur, revealed…