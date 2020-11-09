Nigeria records 94 new COVID-19 cases, total now 64,184

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced that the country has recorded 94 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in Nigeria to 64,184.
The NCDC disclosed this on its verified Twitter handle on Sunday night.
“On the 9th of November 2020, 94 new confirmed cases and 4 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.
“Till date, 64184 cases have been confirmed, 60069 cases have been discharged and 1158 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.
“The 94 new cases are reported from 7 states- Lagos (50), FCT (24), Kwara (9), Edo (4), Kaduna (3), Ondo (2) and Plateau (2),” the NCDC said.
See the breakdown of cases by state below;
Confirmed Cases by State
|States Affected
|No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)
|No. of Cases (on admission)
|No. Discharged
|No. of Deaths
|Lagos
|21,960
|1,075
|20,665
|220
|FCT
|6,263
|734
|5,447
|82
|Plateau
|3,678
|43
|3,602
|33
|Oyo
|3,525
|275
|3,206
|44
|Rivers
|2,866
|93
|2,714
|59
|Kaduna
|2,706
|50
|2,612
|44
|Edo
|2,677
|31
|2,536
|110
|Ogun
|2,075
|109
|1,936
|30
|Delta
|1,816
|30
|1,737
|49
|Kano
|1,756
|14
|1,688
|54
|Ondo
|1,700
|76
|1,585
|39
|Enugu
|1,332
|21
|1,290
|21
|Kwara
|1,081
|26
|1,028
|27
|Ebonyi
|1,055
|6
|1,019
|30
|Katsina
|953
|0
|929
|24
|Gombe
|938
|56
|857
|25
|Osun
|932
|11
|901
|20
|Abia
|926
|9
|908
|9
|Borno
|745
|4
|705
|36
|Bauchi
|720
|7
|699
|14
|Imo
|622
|6
|604
|12
|Benue
|493
|22
|460
|11
|Nasarawa
|483
|145
|325
|13
|Bayelsa
|413
|11
|381
|21
|Ekiti
|338
|12
|320
|6
|Jigawa
|325
|6
|308
|11
|Akwa Ibom
|319
|21
|289
|9
|Anambra
|282
|7
|256
|19
|Niger
|281
|10
|259
|12
|Adamawa
|261
|4
|238
|19
|Sokoto
|165
|0
|148
|17
|Taraba
|152
|31
|115
|6
|Kebbi
|93
|1
|84
|8
|Cross River
|87
|4
|74
|9
|Yobe
|82
|6
|68
|8
|Zamfara
|79
|1
|73
|5
|Kogi
|5
|0
|3
|2
94 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;
Lagos-50
FCT-24
Kwara-9
Edo-4
Kaduna-3
Ondo-2
Plateau-2
64,184 confirmed
60,069 discharged
1,158 deaths pic.twitter.com/GRT4acYS75
— NCDC (@NCDCgov) November 9, 2020
