Nigeria records 94 new COVID-19 cases, total now 64,184

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced that the country has recorded 94 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in Nigeria to 64,184.

The NCDC disclosed this on its verified Twitter handle on Sunday night.

“On the 9th of November 2020, 94 new confirmed cases and 4 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 64184 cases have been confirmed, 60069 cases have been discharged and 1158 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 94 new cases are reported from 7 states- Lagos (50), FCT (24), Kwara (9), Edo (4), Kaduna (3), Ondo (2) and Plateau (2),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths Lagos 21,960 1,075 20,665 220 FCT 6,263 734 5,447 82 Plateau 3,678 43 3,602 33 Oyo 3,525 275 3,206 44 Rivers 2,866 93 2,714 59 Kaduna 2,706 50 2,612 44 Edo 2,677 31 2,536 110 Ogun 2,075 109 1,936 30 Delta 1,816 30 1,737 49 Kano 1,756 14 1,688 54 Ondo 1,700 76 1,585 39 Enugu 1,332 21 1,290 21 Kwara 1,081 26 1,028 27 Ebonyi 1,055 6 1,019 30 Katsina 953 0 929 24 Gombe 938 56 857 25 Osun 932 11 901 20 Abia 926 9 908 9 Borno 745 4 705 36 Bauchi 720 7 699 14 Imo 622 6 604 12 Benue 493 22 460 11 Nasarawa 483 145 325 13 Bayelsa 413 11 381 21 Ekiti 338 12 320 6 Jigawa 325 6 308 11 Akwa Ibom 319 21 289 9 Anambra 282 7 256 19 Niger 281 10 259 12 Adamawa 261 4 238 19 Sokoto 165 0 148 17 Taraba 152 31 115 6 Kebbi 93 1 84 8 Cross River 87 4 74 9 Yobe 82 6 68 8 Zamfara 79 1 73 5 Kogi 5 0 3 2

94 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Lagos-50

FCT-24

Kwara-9

Edo-4

Kaduna-3

Ondo-2

Plateau-2 64,184 confirmed

60,069 discharged

1,158 deaths pic.twitter.com/GRT4acYS75 — NCDC (@NCDCgov) November 9, 2020

