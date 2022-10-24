Fresh loan: Taraba pensioners renew protest

Following the approval of a fresh 5.5bn loan for Governor Darius Ishaku by the Taraba State House of Assembly on Wednesday last week, pensioners in the state have staged another mass protest after 30 days of consecutive protests in August 2022.

The protesting pensioners who marched to the state House of Assembly Jalingo lamented over why Governor Ishaku has been insensitive to their plight after collecting a lot of loans from different institutions, a Federal Government bailout and the Paris club refund.

While demanding their entitlements, Comrade Silas Jafta the state pensioners’ chairman, on behalf of the retirees, also demanded accountability for all the debt collected by the governor since 2015 to save the future of the state.

“We are out again to protest for our rights. We want Governor Ishaku to be sensitive and pay us our retirement benefits.

“The governor has collected a lot of loans, including bailouts and Paris Club refunds.

“He has no project to point at as to what he has used the money for. He keeps borrowing and Taraba State is gradually becoming the most indebted state in Nigeria, but our entitlements are still not considered after retiring for over 10 years.

“While we demand that the N.5 billion loan that was approved last week Wednesday for rural roads completion should be used to begin payment of our entitlements, we also demand an immediate investigation into all the monies collected by the governor since the governor has no reasonable project on ground to point at,” they demanded.