Is it true that frequent sexual intercourse can keep the Prostate healthy?

Dele (by SMS)

A number of studies have found that greater ejaculation frequency is associated with a reduced risk of prostate cancer. One such study found that ejaculating more than 20 times per month reduced prostate cancer risk by about 20% compared to ejaculating only four to seven times per month, for both men in their 20s and 40s. One possible explanation for why frequent ejaculation might protect against prostate cancer is that it may help clear potentially cancer-causing substances from the prostate. Ejaculation has many benefits and few risks if done safely. “Sex can be a wonderful part of healthy relationships. There is no downside to increased sex as long as it is protected sex.

