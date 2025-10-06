French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu resigns

The French Prime Minister, Sébastien Lecornu, has resigned just hours after announcing his cabinet.

The Elysée Palace confirmed the resignation following a one-hour meeting between Lecornu and President Emmanuel Macron on Monday morning.

The move comes only 26 days after Lecornu took office, succeeding François Bayrou, whose government had collapsed.

Parties in the National Assembly had criticised Lecornu’s cabinet for being too similar to Bayrou’s and had threatened to reject it.

Some opposition groups are now pushing for early elections, while others have urged Macron to step down, though he has repeatedly said, “I will not resign before my term ends in 2027.”

Political instability has gripped France since July 2024, when snap elections resulted in a hung parliament. The deadlock has made it difficult for any government to pass laws or approve the national budget.

Lecornu, a former armed forces minister and close ally of Macron, was France’s fifth prime minister in less than two years.

(BBC NEWS)

