Pro-Chinda Reps members vow to resist plot to remove minority leader

89 members of the minority caucus in the House of Representatives under the umbrella of Active Minority have thrown their weight behind the embattled minority leader, Hon. Kingsley Chinda (PDP, Rivers) warning that they would resist any attempt to remove him.

This is coming on the heels of a meeting of the Minority Caucus slated for Monday evening in Abuja.

Notice for the meeting was jointly signed on Sunday, October 5, by Hon. Agbedi Frederick, leader of PDP Caucus, Hon. Afam Victor Ogene, leader, LP Caucus, Hon. Muktar Umar-Zakar, NNPP Caucus and Hon. Peter Uzokwe, leader, YPP.

It was titled, “Notice of emergency meeting of the minority caucus of the House of Representatives”, and addressed to “All Minority Members of the House of Representatives”

The notice read, “You are hereby invited to an emergency meeting to discuss recent developments in the minority leadership, particularly to review the lawsuit instituted by Minority Leader, Hon. Kingsley Chinda, against all members of minority parties in the 10th House of Representatives”.

The meeting is scheduled for The Envoy Hotel in Abuja. But as at last night, the venue of the meeting was said to have been changed to Conference Room 028 in the House of Representatives New Building at 8pm.

Recall that Chinda had last week filed a suit seeking an injunction to prevent the speaker of the House, the clerk and leadership of National Assembly and the minority parties’ caucus from removing him as minority leader.

Some minority lawmakers are planning to replace Hon. Chinda over allegations of not providing leadership and working for the ruling APC, being a close confidant of the FCT minister, Chief Nyesom Wike.

But the Active Minority group, led by a PDP member from one of the Northern states has also been meeting in Abuja ahead of the resumption of plenary on Tuesday, October 7th.

A member of the Active Minority, who is privy to the meetings spoke on condition of anonymity boasting that they are prepared to counter the moves by certain interests in the PDP and the ADC bent on replacing Chinda because of his affiliation to the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Barr. Nyesom Wike.

According to him, “We have stumbled on a plot by certain leaders in the PDP and ADC to replace the minority leader of the House of Representatives, Hon. Kingsley Chinda. His only sin is the allegations that he is close to the FCT minister, Chief Wike.

“But I can assure you, we are ready for those sponsored to come to the floor and execute this insidious plan. Our group, the Active Minority is prepared to resist this because Hon. Chinda has discharged his responsibilities as an opposition leader very well.

“As I speak with you, the Active Minority has a membership strength of 89 honourable members and more honourable members are identifying with us. Mind you, the entire opposition lawmakers are about 140 and we have an overwhelming majority to counter any undemocratic move”.

When asked about the list of the Active Minority, the lawmaker said; “We are keeping our identities under wraps until the House resumes. We don’t want to let the cat out of the bag now. Our strategy is also within us until we meet on the battle field”.

While giving reasons why they are supporting minority leader, the lawmaker said “Hon. Chinda’s unwavering commitment to upholding democratic principles and advocating for the rights of the Nigerian people has set him apart as a beacon of hope in times of uncertainty.

“Chinda has since 2023 vehemently stood against the detection of opposition lawmakers to APC. One of Chinda’s notable contributions lies in his staunch opposition to members of the opposition defecting to the ruling party, citing violations of constitutional provisions and electoral laws.

“He has always been a strong voice drawing the attention of the leadership to at least obey the law and do what is right”.

According to him, “In the face of adversity and resistance, Chinda has stood firm in his convictions, fearlessly challenging the status quo and holding the government accountable for its actions.

“His vocal stance on critical issues has resonated with many, inspiring a sense of unity and solidarity among those who seek a more just and equitable society.

“By setting a precedent of integrity and adherence to legal frameworks, he encourages others to follow suit in promoting a fair and transparent governance system. So, why would you suddenly decide to remove such an effective leader from his position because of a flimsy excuse that he’s close to Wike. Why don’t you go and face Wike and leave Chinda alone?

“Again, Chinda’s relentless pursuit of transparency and accountability underscores the importance of strengthening democratic institutions to foster a resilient system of governance in Nigeria.

“His dedication to uplifting the voices of the often overlooked in decision-making processes showcases a deep-rooted commitment to inclusivity and representation.

“Most importantly, Chinda has demonstrated exceptional leadership by spearheading the sponsorship of various bills and motions that address pressing issues facing the nation. So, we cannot allow such an excellent material to be thrown under the bus. All we are saying is Chinda must stay,” he stated.

Recall that Chinda has named the National Assembly, speaker of the House, clerk of the National Assembly and members of the minority caucus as defendants in the suit challenging moves to remove him as minority leader.

He alleged that the plot to remove him stems from his close association with Nyesom Wike, the FCT minister, who is also the only PDP member in President Tinubu’s APC-led cabinet.