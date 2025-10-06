2027: Atiku-Obi presidential ticket best bet for Nigeria — Aide

Speculation about a unified opposition front for Nigeria’s 2027 presidential election intensified this week after a key aide to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar publicly advocated for a joint ticket featuring Atiku and the Labour Party’s 2023 candidate, Peter Obi.

Demola Olarewaju, the Special Assistant on Digital Media Strategy to Atiku Abubakar, articulated his view on the “Mic On Podcast,” arguing that Atiku-Obi presidential ticket represents the opposition’s “best bet” to challenge the incumbent President Bola Tinubu.

Olarewaju suggested that a partnership between the two political heavyweights should aim to transcend a simple President-Vice President dynamic, proposing a unique “co-presidency” scenario.

He explained, “I think the best bet would be to have the two of them on that ticket and give Nigerians this sort of sense of co-presidency.” This arrangement, he implied, would allow the nation to benefit from the ideas and strengths of both leaders.

The aide stressed that such a merger is not only strategically strong but feasible due to their similar political ideologies.

“The strongest ticket that the opposition can present is the marriage of Atiku and Obi,” he asserted.

In making his case, Olarewaju highlighted Atiku Abubakar’s history of political resilience and commitment to supporting party decisions, even after personal setbacks.

He referenced the 2011 presidential primaries as an example: “He lost the primaries to Goodluck Jonathan in 2011 and worked for him, delivering Adamawa State in that election. That’s who Atiku Abubakar is.”

He also noted that while Atiku remains the strongest opposition candidate, he has expressed a “willingness to step down for a younger candidate if defeated in the primaries,” indicating flexibility in the opposition’s eventual lineup.

Olarewaju also touched on the broader need for political parties to integrate youth, pointing to the African Democratic Congress (ADC)—a platform frequently rumored to be a potential home for a coalition—which plans to reserve a significant portion of its positions for young people and women.

“Nigerians deserve a party that recognizes the strength of young people, Gen Z, Gen Alpha, even, and harnesses their potential,” he concluded, positioning the suggested opposition alliance as a forward-looking coalition.

The call for an Atiku-Obi ticket, which would merge the massive vote bases of the two leading opposition figures from 2023, comes amidst ongoing but unconfirmed rumors that opposition leaders are discussing the formation of a grand coalition to unseat the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2027.