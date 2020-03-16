Four killed, two students kidnapped in Kaduna

Suspected bandits during the weekend attacked commuters travelling along Birnin-Gwari/Kaduna road in Kaduna State killing and kidnapping two students who have written the Joint Matriculation exams (JAMB). Findings revealed that the attacks took place on Saturday and on Sunday evenings. One of the victims killed by the bandits was Ibrahim Idris, the driver of a [...]

Suspected bandits during the weekend attacked commuters travelling along Birnin-Gwari/Kaduna road in Kaduna State killing and kidnapping two students who have written the Joint Matriculation exams (JAMB).

Findings revealed that the attacks took place on Saturday and on Sunday evenings.

One of the victims killed by the bandits was Ibrahim Idris, the driver of a former member of the House of Representatives member, Adamu Shekarau.

Source disclosed that the deceased boarded the same vehicle with the kidnapped students in Kaduna on Saturday evening to Birnin Gwari.

‘When the bandits attacked their vehicle, a stray bullet hit Idris and he died on the spot while two students who wrote the jamb exams in Kaduna were abducted including a three-year-old girl.

According to sources, the bandits returned to the highway on Sunday evening and killed three people, while scores of people were kidnapped.

When contacted, the police image maker, Mohammed Jalige, confirmed the Saturday attack, saying, the police can confirm the death of one person but are still trying to get the exact number of those kidnapped.

It will be recalled that in recent times Birnin-Gwari had witnessed incessant attacks from bandits in spite of the presence of security operatives.