Lagos govt sets up N2bn relief fund for victims of Abule Ado explosion

The Lagos State Government on Monday set up N2 billion relief fund to help the victims of Sunday explosion in the Abule Ado area of the state.

The state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu who visited the scene of the explosion on Monday also said that the state government has also set up a fact-finding committee to investigate the incident.

Before the governor’s arrival at the scene, the state deputy governor also led other members of the state executive to have an on-the-spot assessment of the ruins of the Sunday explosion.

Governor Sanwo Olu commiserated with the affected victims of the explosion and the families of those who lost their lives and ordered the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency { LASEPA ] to release safety materials to the residents of the area.

The new committee, according to the governor is expected to submit its report in two weeks and assured the residents that the state government is working with the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation and the National Emergency Management Agency {NEMA] to make life easier for the victims.

The governor said “we are working with NEMA, NNPC and other agencies to make life easier to everyone affected in the tragic incident at Abule Ado, which claimed lives and caused extensive property damage. I offer my condolences to everyone affected.