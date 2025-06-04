News Extra

Foundation commences training for future political leaders 

Joseph Ephraim
The Bridge Leadership Foundation (TBLF), founded in 2022 by former Cross River State Governor, Liyel Imoke, has announced the commencement of training for the fourth cohort of its Emerging Political Leaders Fellowship (EPLF).
 
The fellowship aims to identify and nurture visionary young Nigerians dedicated to transforming the nation’s political and governance landscape.
 
According to a statement released on Tuesday in Calabar by the foundation’s Acting Executive Director, Oluwafunmilola Ojo, a total of 25 exceptional candidates have been selected for this year’s programme after a highly competitive application process that drew over 900 entries from across Nigeria.
 
“The volume and quality of applications made the selection process extremely rigorous,” Ojo noted. “Many outstanding applicants had to be left out due to limited slots, but the final 25 represent the most committed and passionate emerging leaders.”
 
 
The EPLF is a non-partisan initiative designed to equip young leaders with the skills and knowledge to actively engage in governance and public service. The programme begins with an intensive virtual training phase covering core areas such as leadership, political strategy, governance, public policy, and civic engagement. These sessions will be led by a distinguished faculty of thought leaders, policymakers, and both past and present political office holders.
 
The training will culminate in an in-person Boot Camp in Abuja, where fellows will participate in high-level engagements, institutional visits, and mentorship sessions. They will also present capstone projects to a panel of experienced reviewers as part of a comprehensive, hands-on experience designed to inspire innovative political solutions.
 
The foundation reaffirmed its commitment to developing the next generation of transformative political leaders in Nigeria through structured, impactful programmes like the EPLF.

