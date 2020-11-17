Former reps member to train over 60 entrepreneurs in Ibadan

A former member of the House of Representatives and the visioner of the Project 60:60:60, Honourable Bimbo Daramola, has disclosed his readiness to train and empower a new set of entrepreneurs for the country.

Speaking in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, during the opening ceremony of Project 60:60:60, Daramola said the programme was designed to engage over 60 entrepreneurs who are ready to better their lives.

According to him, the project is aimed at empowering 60 entrepreneurs from each zones in the country, adding that it is a response to the prevailing economic realities in the country and that project 60:60:60 is setting an agenda for the next 10 years.

He said the project is also aimed at addressing unemployment in the country and sees the need to encourage individuals who are enthused about entrepreneurship, with cash to start their own businesses.

“Entrepreneurship helps you to have additional means of income; we have said that Nigeria at 60 should be a road map. What do you want Nigeria to imbibe? What should the fate and fortune of Nigerians be going forward?” he said.

“We believe as an organisation that it will not just be enough for us to turn 60 as a nation, but that milestone must become a tipping point. When we started this, we have not seen #EndSARS, now #EndSARS has come to validate our claims.

“What we saw during the #EndSARS was a manifestation of a people who feel there is no hope. Project 60:60:60 is supposed to be the harbinger of hope to a nation, particularly the youth; that if we revive and rework our approach and attitude, raise entrepreneurs, we will have things to count on by the end of 10 years,” he said.

Also, the assessor of the programme, Winifred Kwentua-Aboderin said the aim of the programme was to produce 60 new entrepreneurs.

She noted that the programme was designed to provide mentorship, education and hand-holding to the beneficiaries, saying this is a way to give back to the society.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

ICYMI: CBN Lists Business Activities Eligible For N75bn Youth Investment Fund

THE Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has revealed main business activities and sectors in the Nigerian economy that are eligible to access its N75 billion Youth Investment Fund…

#EndSARS: Fr Mbaka Asks Buhari, Past Leaders To Apologise To Nigerians

Controversial Catholic priest and Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry, Enugu, Nigeria, (AMEN), Rev Fr Ejike Mbaka, has taken a swipe at President Muhammadu Buhari and past leaders of the country demanding that the President should apologize to the country, especially the youth, on behalf of himself and his predecessors, for causing Nigerians so much pain…