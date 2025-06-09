External, internal forces escalating crisis in Kano won’t succeed — Emir Sanusi

Kano Emir, Muhammadu Sanusi II, has vowed that external and internal forces orchestrating crisis in the state will not succeed.

Speaking during the Eid-el-Kabir celebrations, Sanusi demanded answers on the whereabouts of the suspected killer of his guard, who was macheted to death during the last Eid-il-Fitr ceremony.

He, however, cautioned youth not to allow themselves to be used as instruments of violence by selfish individuals who do not want peace and tranquility in Kano.

While speaking on Durbar, Emir Sanusi insisted the police ban on Sallah Durbar was rather a fortune for the emirate even though the restriction would not hinder Kano residents from pulling out in colourful style to celebrate the festivity.

He made this known during a traditional Sallah homage (Hauwa Nassarawa) to Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf at Government House.

However, reflecting on the ugly incident that led to the killing of a palace guard during Ramadan Sallah by suspected thugs, the 16th Emir lamented the refusal of the police to parade or prosecute the culprit, after they (police) confirmed the arrest.

Sanusi worried that instead of the security to carry out due diligence on the mission of those who unleashed terror on his local guards, he received an invite from the police intelligence unit, Abuja, for interrogation over the incident.

“We are aware of what happened during the last Sallah festival when hoodlums attacked my entourage on my way back from Eid. One of the palace guards was killed by hoodlums. The next thing we saw was an invitation letter.

“Do we really know the identity of the persons arrested in relation to the killing? Do we know his whereabouts? Is the case dead or the person has been discharged? The people require answers to the questions,” Sanusi added.

While reacting to the repeat of the Sallah Durbar ban, Emir Sanusi said, “If they stop us from riding horse, we would drive in car; if they stop us from driving in vehicle, we would walk; and if they restrict our movement, we would remain at home and still communicate to entire world.”

Recalled the joint security forces in Kano placed a total ban on all Sallah Durbar activities during the festivities, citing intelligence information about a plan by hoodlums to cause a crisis using the horse ride.

The Emir commiserated with the families of 22 athletes who died in an accident on their way back from the National Sports Festival where they represented Kano State. A similar gesture was extended to traders who lost their valuables to the inferno at Farm Centre GSM Market.

Earlier, Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, represented by Comrade Aminu Abdussalam, Deputy Governor, urged residents to be security conscious and avoid being used to destroy government property.

He cautioned residents to clear their drainages against the rainy season to avoid floods and other related natural disasters.