Kidnappings in Kogi West, one too many — Senator Karimi

The Senator, representing Kogi West Senatorial District, Sunday Karimi, has described the daily occurrence of kidnappings in his district as one too many.

Sen. Karimi in a statement issued to newsmen in Lokoja on Monday while reacting to the death of Major Pastor Joe Ajayi (rtd) who died in the hands of his abductors, lamented that the whole of Kogi West is now under siege in the hands of kidnappers.

ALSO READ: Senator Karimi vows to deepen democratic gains in Kogi West

He expressed concern that people of his district now remain in their houses, but lamented that even at that, they are still being kidnapped in their homes.

Sen. Karimi described the story and rate of kidnapping in his Senatorial district, from Lokoja, Kakanda, Bunu axis, in Kiri area of Kabba Bunu LGA as “worrisome”. He said till date the traditional Ruler of Okoloke, is still in the hands of his abductors.

The Senator said all over the places in Kogi West, his people now live in fear, pointing out that Kidnapping is now a daily occurrence, calling for collective actions by security agencies to free his people from fear and to live their lives normally.

Sen. Karimi disclosed plans that are underway to mobilise the Christian Association of Nigeria and clerics under the Council of Ulaamau to organise a three-day fasting and prayer session that would help free the people from the activities of the miscreants who are terrorising the area.

“The time for us to go spiritual in fighting these miscreants and kidnappers who have refused our people to breath and live freely from the hands of the people is now. I’m putting machinery in motion to help organise and hold this spiritual intervention, because we are no longer safe to live our lives”.

Sen. Karimi expressed sadness over the death of Major Pastor Joe Ajayi, who he described as a perfect gentleman, with concern for the growth of Kogi West, lamented his gruesome murder in the hands of the kidnappers, prayed for others who are still in captivity to regain their freedom.

He condoled with the family of the deceased Major Pastor Joe Ajayi (rtd) and prayed to God to grant them the fortitude to bear his loss.