Folliage set to partner Ondo govt on tree planting

An Non Govermental Organisation, Fold for Liberal Age Charity Initiative (Folliage) in collaboration with the Ondo State government, has expressed its readiness to embark on tree planting across the 18 local government areas in the state to mitigate the impact of deforestation and global warming.

The Convener of the project, Femi Ayejusunle, who disclosed this in Akure during the launch of tree planting campaign at St. Peter Unity School in Akure, the state capital, with the theme, “Plant a tree, Save a life” said over a million seedlings are ready to be planted across the state.

Ayejusunle said the tree planting was brought to the doorsteps of the students to inculcate environmental education to the students and youth at the early stage of their lives.

He highlighted the benefits of tree planting, stressed the need by the residents of the state and said the organization was committed to increase public awareness on dangers of indiscriminate cutting down of trees and importance of tree planting in an environment.

He said “Trees give off oxygen that we need to breathe. Trees reduce the amount of storm water runoff, which reduces erosion and pollution in our waterways and may reduce the effects of flooding. Trees provide food, protection, and homes for many birds and mammals.

“So like the theme, when you plant tree, you are directly or indirectly saving life because trees increase the number of oxygen

“Most of the people living in the rural areas don’t even know the importance of trees in their environment and that is why when they cut down trees, they don’t care to replace it with new sedlings.

“We will ensure that we educate the people of the state on the importance of replacing trees when they cut down any; for every tree cut down, two new seedlings must be planted.

“We are collaborating with the state government to ensure that the seedlings are distributed to the rural areas free.”

Speaking, the Special Adviser to the State governor on Environment, Mr. Oyeniyi Oseni, said the state government has raised about 500,000 seedlings and about 150 hectares planted last year.

He said the state government embarked on the project because of the environmental dangers facing Nigeria today are enormous and calls for serious concern.

He appealed to Nigerians to embrace mass reforestation to protect the environment by planting trees in homes, neighborhood, schools, religious premises, farms, roadsides, hospitals, offices, riversides, parks, degraded forests and pasture fields.

“Our target is to plant and replace million of trees this year because the environmental dangers facing Nigeria today are enormous, which include deforestation, floods, heat-waves, landslides, erosion, drought, and desertification .

All these disasters are killing and affecting people and destroying homes, crops, schools, hospitals, public utilities, roads and critical infrastructure worth billions of Naira.

“We will encourage everyone to plant two or three trees each to green Nigeria and foster mutual love, unity and peaceful coexistence.

These trees should be economic plants with food, fruit and medicinal value.

He said the state government will always be ready to partner organisations, or individual towards massive tree planting in the state.

