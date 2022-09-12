FMDQ promotes financial literacy, hold camp for 6-16yrs old

IN furtherance of its commitment to fostering financial literacy in the younger generation, FMDQ Group Plc, through its flagship corporate responsibility programme, FMDQ Next Generation Financial Markets Empowerment Programme (FMDQ-Next) – a learning and development initiative’s aimed at promoting financial market awareness and literacy among students across all levels, as well as fresh graduates, successfully organised the 3rd edition of its FMDQ-Next Summer Camp Programme at its business complex, Exchange Place, in Lagos.

The free and highly coveted Summer Camp Programme, designed for Primary School, ages 8 to 10 students; and Secondary School, ages 11 to 16 students, was delivered in four streams, on August 3 to 26, 2022.

The Programme provided fun and exciting learning experiences, through interactive financial market exercises and activities, offering the young participants the opportunity to learn about the workings of financial markets, the concept of savings and investment, the various investment vehicles, and the roles of the different financial market participants, amongst other valuable learnings.

Surpassing expectations, the Programme positively impacted 130 students, who were prestigiously catered for in FMDQ’s well-equipped business complex, with access to the FMDQ worldclass Archives, the FMDQ Studio, and trading sessions through the FMDQ market systems. The participants were also exposed to FMDQ’s workplace, with quality interactions with the Chief Executive Officer, Senior Executives and Staff of FMDQ.

Whilst the Primary and Secondary School participants enjoyed a range of activities, including quizzes and competitions, trade by barter activities to introduce them to the concept of demand and supply, arts and crafts session to foster creativity, amongst others, earning them fantastic prizes.