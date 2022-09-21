Flood destroys 14,496 farms in Kano, says NEMA

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), has said that flood has destroyed 14,496 farms in five local government areas in Kano State.

It will be recalled some few days ago the popular, Tiga dam overflowed its banks, and flooded Kiru, Kura, Bebeji Wudil Rano, Warawa and Dawakin Kudu local government areas, where thousands of farmlands were submerged.

The director-general NEMA, Alhaji Mustapha Ahmed Habib, made the assertion while on an ‘on-the-spot’ assessment tour of communities ravaged by flood in Warawa and Wudil local governments of the state.

Habib then listed the affected communities to include, Warawa Gishiri Wuya with 1113 farms, Larabar Gadon Sarki with 1,135 farms, and Wudil 4,808 farms all washed away by the flood.

Other affected areas include, Bebeji 1,405 farms, Rano 260 farms and Dawakin Kudu 5,775 farms affected.

He disclosed that President Muhammadu Buhari had directed that assessment on farms affected by the flood be conducted immediately.

Director-general gave the assurance that the assessment report would be compiled and submitted to the ministry of humanitarian affairs, disaster management and social development for onward submission to President Buhari.

The executive secretary of Kano State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Dr Saleh Jili, explained that the increase in farm floods was a result of the spillway of Tiga Dam.

While speaking on behalf of the victims, Malam Nasiru Qayya, appealed to the federal government to assist them and also repair the road from Ladin Makole to Larabar Gadon Sarki Warawa local government.

