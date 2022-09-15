Five secrets to a healthy and long life

Most people envision themselves aging gracefully and living a long, healthy life filled with good friends, family, and plenty of activity. While this is something that many people dream of, it’s far from being a fantasy.

The fact is, many old people do it. So what’s their secret? How do these people enjoy the benefits of old age while maintaining good health and a happy state of mind? According to Katherine Baldwin, a nutritionist, here are some secrets to a healthy and long life you should start implementing right now.

1. Keep your BMI within a healthy range

According to the CDC, body mass index (BMI) can assess our potential risk for various health issues. Furthermore, maintaining a healthy BMI can lengthen one’s life by over a decade!

BMI has also been associated with lowering the risk of passing away from cancer and cardiovascular disease. Hence, one of the secrets to living a healthy and long life is by keeping your BMI within a healthy range.

2. Follow proper nutrition

If you’ve been eating unhealthily, start by implementing little changes and choosing healthier alternatives for all your favorite dishes. Plant-based diet is the way to go, but your diet doesn’t have to be restrictive.

You could lengthen your life significantly just by cutting down on processed and red meat and adding more veggies, legumes, nuts, grains, and fruits into your diet.

3. Take care of your mental health

These days, mental health is often neglected even by those focused on keeping their bodies in top shape, and this neglected part of us “contributes a huge amount to our overall health and well-being.”

Some things you can do are go on a walk, meditate, be present in the morning, journal, and take a lot of breaks from your devices. Also, practising mindfulness can lower cortisol levels, which has been dubbed the stress hormone.

4. Get enough sleep

Those who sleep less than seven or eight hours per night regularly, tend to have higher levels of cortisol as well as blood pressure and blood sugar levels.

To improve sleep patterns, you can keep your bedroom dark, cold, and quiet and only use it at night.





5. Maintaining a healthy social life

Being alone as you age is a significant risk factor in everything from premature death to heart disease and stroke. Because of this, it’s wise to ensure that you maintain a healthy, active social life as you get older.

Doing this will not only protect you from depressive symptoms, but it will also help guard your brain against symptoms of cognitive decline, such as Alzheimer’s and dementia.

