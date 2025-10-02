Faith, five other disqualified Big Brother Naija housemates

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) is known for its drama, entertainment, and controversies. Over the years, a few housemates have been disqualified from the show for various reasons, ranging from rule violations to aggressive behavior.

Tribune Online takes a look at the top five disqualified housemates in BBNaija history:

1. Natacha ‘Tacha’ Akide (Season 4: Pepper Dem, 2019)

Tacha was disqualified after a violent confrontation with Mercy Eke. The altercation, which included pushing and pulling of hair, violated the show’s rule against physical violence. Despite her disqualification, Tacha remained one of the most popular and influential housemates, with a strong fanbase supporting her outside the house.

2. Erica Nlewedim (Season 5: Lockdown, 2020)

Erica’s journey in BBNaija Season 5 ended abruptly due to multiple infractions, including her confrontation with housemate Laycon, where she hurled abusive words at him. She was also accused of disrespecting Big Brother’s rules by pouring water on the Head of House bed to prevent her deputy, Prince, from sleeping there. Her actions led to her third and final strike, resulting in her disqualification.

3. Kemen (Season 2: See Gobbe, 2017)

Kemen was disqualified for inappropriate behavior towards a fellow housemate, TBoss. He was caught on camera inappropriately touching TBoss without her consent while she was asleep. This action violated the show’s policy on sexual misconduct, leading to his immediate disqualification from the house.

4. Beauty Tukura (Season 7: Level Up, 2022)

Beauty was disqualified from the BBNaija house after receiving two strikes within the show’s first two weeks. Her disqualification was due to her aggressive behavior towards fellow housemates, particularly Groovy, who was her love interest in the house. The final straw came when she threw her wig and glasses at Groovy during a heated argument, leading to her immediate exit.

5. Khole AND K-Brule

Khloe and K-Brule were both paired in the Big Brother Naija season 3 series in 2018, titled “Double wahala”. In the season 3 series of the show, housemates were paired in twos, and Khloe and K-Brule were unified. The controversy started when K-Brule tried kissing co-housemate, Leo. Leo told Khloe about this, and she confronted K-Brule. In the process, she used derogatory words to describe K-Brule’s mother, which triggered him to hit her, but he was restrained by other housemates. The two, who had received two strikes earlier, received their third strike for the fight and were disqualified.

6. Faith Adewale (Season 10: Ten/Ten)

Faith Adewale was disqualified from Big Brother Naija House Season 10 after a bucket drama with Sultana. The 25-year-old housemate from Osun State is a medical doctor and augmented reality creator. While in the Biggie’s house, Faith won the Head of House (HoH) challenger many times and he was described among fellow housemates during his reign as being ‘power-drunk’.

Earlier, Faith had disclosed that he was not just in the house for the vives but to also stir things up.

“I’m not just here for the vibes. I’m here to lead, to stir things up, and to keep viewers glued to their screens. I’m someone who can command a room with silence or spark gbas gbos with a single line. But beyond the drama and fun, I’m also fully aware of the massive opportunities the show brings,” Faith was quoted in a post.

Before his disqualification, Faith won an electric vehicle after emerging the winner of the highly anticipated Innoson Vehicle task, securing one of the most prestigious prizes of the season.

These disqualifications serve as a reminder that while BBNaija is a platform for entertainment and self-expression, it also upholds strict rules to ensure the safety and well-being of all participants.