VOW 2025: Tinubu reiterates commitment to empower Nigerian women

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has reiterated his administration’s commitment to empowering Nigerian women through the Renewed Hope Agenda, describing women as crucial to nation-building.

Speaking at the 9th edition of the Voice of Women Conference & Awards (VOW 2025), held on the eve of Nigeria’s 65th Independence Anniversary, Tinubu, who was represented by the Minister of Women Affairs, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, praised the resilience and contributions of Nigerian women to national development.

“Our ever-supportive and resilient Nigerian women, as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, I salute the 9th Edition of the Voice of Women Conference. The story of our nation is incomplete without the strength of her women,” Tinubu said.

Guided by this year’s theme, ‘Nigerian Women and the Power of Collective Action’, he emphasised that his administration stands resolute in empowering women as protectors of families, drivers of innovation, and catalysts for building a one trillion-dollar economy.

Vice President Kashim Shettima echoed the President’s message, describing the theme as both “timely and timeless.”

He noted that women remain the backbone of the nation’s resilience and the vanguard of its future.

“Under the steadfast leadership of Mr. President, we remain committed to unlocking the full potential of Nigerian women as builders of families, leaders of enterprise, and key drivers of national renewal,” Shettima said.

The Minister of Women Affairs, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, in her keynote address, highlighted the importance of the Reserved Seats Bill, describing it as a strategic necessity rather than an act of benevolence. She said the bill would align Nigeria with international best practices and institutionalise women’s participation in governance.

She commended President Tinubu for prioritising women, children, and vulnerable groups through the Renewed Hope Agenda, and applauded the leadership of the 10th National Assembly for supporting the bill.

The Convener of the VOW Conference and Awards, Toun Okewale Sonaiya, urged President Tinubu to ensure the passage of the Reserved Seats Bill, saying history would remember his administration and the 10th Assembly as champions of women’s rights.

“Your leadership is needed to turn promises into policy and back words with action. The passage of the bill is a crucial step towards promoting gender balance and inclusive governance in Nigeria,” she said.

Sonaiya noted that grassroots women hold the largest voting bloc but often have their political choices shaped by men, calling for stronger collective action among women regardless of political, ethnic, or economic differences.

Also speaking, the President of the League of Women Voters, Irene Awunah-Ikyegh, raised concerns over the increasing deaths of female political leaders, particularly in Lagos State, warning that insecurity, stress, and intimidation continue to discourage women from public service.

“When women are absent in governance, our democracy is weakened. When leadership becomes a graveyard for women, who will dare to walk the path tomorrow?” she asked.

