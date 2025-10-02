Police enforce tinted glass permit law in Sokoto

……Mobile court deployed as motorists are warned against violations

The Sokoto State Police Command has commenced the enforcement of the Tinted Glass Permits Law, warning motorists across the state to ensure full compliance or face arrest and prosecution.

The exercise, which began on Thursday, October 2, is currently ongoing in Sokoto metropolis with the support of a mobile court to handle offenders on the spot.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Ahmad Rufai, said only vehicles with valid Tinted Glass Permits (TGP) obtained through the official portal — www.possap.gov.ng — will be allowed to operate. He noted that violators risk arrest and prosecution in accordance with the law.

Rufai assured residents that the enforcement would be carried out with professionalism, fairness, and respect for human rights, stressing that the Command has zero tolerance for harassment or extortion by officers.

“The Commissioner of Police has directed strict monitoring of the exercise to ensure officers do not abuse their powers. Members of the public are encouraged to report any misconduct to the Police Complaint Response Unit (PCRU) through the dedicated hotlines,” the PPRO stated.

He appealed for cooperation from motorists and the general public, noting that the operation is part of efforts to enhance public safety, law, and order in Sokoto State.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

