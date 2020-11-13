First set of 2,550 constabularies deployed to Zamfara

The first set of 2550 police constabularies have been deployed to Zamfara State to assist the Police as well as Army and other security agencies in their efforts to rid the state of all forms of criminalities.

In a statement issued by the Special Adviser on Media and Communication, Zailani Bappa on Friday said the state Governor Bello Mohammed had earlier supervised the passing out of 1, 350 Special Police Constabularies from the Police College, Sokoto, while today (Friday) another 1, 200 police constabularies have passed out from the Police College, Kaduna.

According to the statement, “the number of 2550 special police have so far been deployed to the state among whom were five ladies making up the first batch of 7, 500 to be trained and posted to Zamfara State.”

“The idea is to assist the Police and the Military to curb the growing menace of banditry in the state.

“Governor Matawalle said the with the banning of the unlawful ‘Yan Sa Kai’ vigilantes, the trained young men and women will assist the Police in critical areas of intelligence gathering, peace and reconciliation as we as arresting miscreants.

“I have made it clear that we shall fight crimes in the state within the confines of the law. These graduands will work under the supervision of the Police to help rid our communities of crimes”, Matawalle announced.

“The Commandant of the Police College, Alhaji Kabir Mohammed said the passing out of the young men and women was a significant step in the drive towards the development of community Policing which is much desired at this critical time.

“He said all those who passed out were found worthy of the commissioning as they were graded worthy in training, discipline and learning.

