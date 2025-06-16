AVIATION

First European flight in 13 years lands in Syria

Israel Arogbonlo
For the first time in years, a passenger plane from the European Union landed in Damascus on Monday.

The first European flight (Dan Air flight from Bucharest) arrived in the morning with 138 passengers on board, according to a representative of the airline in Syria Mohammed al- Raz.

This marks the first commercial flight by a European Union-based airline to Syria since early 2012, when EU airlines suspended operations due to escalating unrest and the closure of European embassies in Syria.

Starting in July, it would also be possible to travel from Berlin to Damascus with a connecting flight, according to the airline’s booking form.

Additional connections from Frankfurt and Stockholm would reportedly follow.

“Dan Air is reopening the door to trade relations with Syria,” Dan Air boss Matt Ian David said in a statement.

Dan Air is a small budget airline from Romania that currently operates only three aircraft.

According to a media report, the route between Bucharest and Damascus is to be served four times a week.

