UPDATE: Cargoes trapped as NARTO, PTD suspends loading at Lekki Port, Dangote Refinery

Many cargoes are currently trapped at the $19.5bn Dangote Petrochemicals Refinery and the $1.5bn Lekki Deep Seaport following the suspension of loading operations by truckers under the aegis of the Nigerian Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO) and petroleum tankers under the aegis of Petroleum Tankers Drivers (PTD), over the enforcement of a N12,500 per truck electronic call-up system by the Lagos State Government on the Lekki-Epe transport corridor.

Confirming the suspension of loading operations at Lekki Port to Tribune Online exclusively on Monday, the National President of NARTO, Yusuf Lawal Othman, explained that the truckers have temporarily suspended loading operations over the N12,500 charges being slammed on each truck by the Lagos State Government under the electronic call-up regime.

According to the NARTO National President, “We have not declared a strike action. We have only suspended loading operations at both Lekki Port and the Dangote Refinery because the N12,500 being charged per truck by the Lagos State Government is on the high side.

“We support the electronic call-up system but the amount can be lowered. N12,500 per truck is too much.

“While the suspension of operation is on, we are currently meeting with the Lagos State Government officials to arrive at a reasonable amount.”

As at the time of filing this report, checks by the Nigerian Tribune revealed that many of the truckers and petroleum tanker drivers have left their trucks on the road, refusing to go for loading operations.

