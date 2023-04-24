A Popular Show Business Entrepreneur in Nigeria and United Kingdom, Billiamin kunle olabanji known as Billique, disclosed that his breakthrough in the show business came via the first Davido United Kingdom Tour.

Billiamin, who made this disclosure to Tribune Online on Monday, stated that the show was orgnised in partnership with his business colleague, SMADE.

He explained that the event opened a lot of doors of opportunity for him and they made a lot of money therefrom.

“The First Davido uk tour I worked with my partner in the business, SMADE.

“We really make alot of money on it and it opens more big events coming my way.” He said.

Speaking on why he started the business, Kunle explained that his love to always go out was a factor, noting that his name was coined from ‘Billiamin’ and his friend, Quadri who was alwaus supporting his initiative.

On his view on the country’s entertainment sector, Billique said it is fast growing comsidering the achievements of Wizkid, Davido, Burnaboy and so many others.

The Showprenuer explained that the artistes are making afribeats well known across the world.

“Billyque is from my full name *Billiamin* and people call me Billy. The QUE is from my friend name QUADRI. We call him QUE.

“He always supported me financially, starting from when I started this entertainment business as a promoter

“Nigeria’s entertainment sector is growing well now with the achievements from Wizkid , davido , burnaboy and many more.

“At least they make afro beats well known across the world.” He said.

Tribune Online gathered that Billique has promoted most popular musicians, including Guji artists in Nigeria.