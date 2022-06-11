FIRS pledges effective collaboration with KWIRS to improve revenue generation

Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has pledged to collaborate with the Kwara State Internal Revenue Service (KW-IRS) to improve revenue generation in the state.

The pledge was made when the executive chairman of the KW-IRS, Shade Omoniyi, in the company of the KW-IRS top management team, received members of the FIRS at the Corporate Head Office of the agency in Ilorin.

Speaking during the meeting, the Tax Controller, Adama Isa, who led the seven-man team to the KWIRS office, said that continual collaboration between the two agencies would ensure eligible taxpayers in the state are adequately and appropriately captured into the tax net.

The FIRS official also said that the courtesy visit was aimed at strengthening the long-standing institutional relationship between FIRS and KW-IRS.

Adama, who applauded the data-sharing liaison between both revenue agencies, pledged effective collaboration in ensuring eligible taxpayers in the state are adequately and appropriately captured into the tax net.

The team also discussed several areas of interest and concerns as it related to revenue enhancement for Kwara state.





Also speaking, the executive Clchairman, KW-IRS, Shade Omoniyi, commended FIRS for the support towards achieving seamless tax administration.

She stated that among the ongoing reforms of the Service is the ability of taxpayers to apply for Tax Clearance Certificate online through KW-IRS Self-Service Portal.

The KW-IRS boss assured continuous excellent service delivery, integrity and efficiency in tax administration of the state, adding that KW-IRS will not relent in improving on its processes in a bid to grow IGR of the state.

