Fireboy, Burna Boy and Rema feature on FIFA 21 soundtrack

After Fireboy’s song, ‘Champion’ got used by European Champions, Bayern Munich, Nigerian singer and songwriter, Adedamola Adefolahan, known professionally as Fireboy DML, is set to make his debut on football simulation game, FIFA 21.

His single, ‘Scatter’ is listed as one of the official soundtracks for the latest FIFA game release. He is one of the few distinguished artistes featured on the main soundtrack.

The deal negotiated by EMPIRE Publishing and YBNL makes Fireboy the first Nigeria-based artiste featured in the official FIFA 21 game soundtrack which is set for launch worldwide on the 9th of October 2020, for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

Already, ‘Scatter’ has accumulated 30+ million streams across all streaming platforms. The song comes off his debut album, ‘Laughter, Tears & Goosebumps’.

Other Nigerians who feature on the soundtrack are Rema with ‘Beamer’ and ‘Location’ by Santan Dave, a British rapper of Nigerian descent. ‘Location’ also features Grammy-nominated Nigerian superstar, Burna Boy.

Overall, it marks a great few years for African artistes and Afrobeats as a genre. A few years ago, ‘Shaku Shaku’ featured as a celebration on the NBA 2K19 video game.

