Fire guts Sumal outlet in Ibadan

One of the outlets of Sumal Foods Limited, Yale 9 at Oluyole Estate, Ibadan, Oyo State was on Wednesday morning gutted by fire.

An eyewitness who spoke with the Nigerian Tribune said the cause of the incident is yet to be ascertained, just as he added that there was no loss of life.

The source said the inferno only affected one of the stores the company, adding that the response of firefighters helped in putting out the fire.

Personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) were on the ground to provide security in the area.

While speaking, the operational commander of the Federal Fire Service, Mr Adeoye Olayiwola, said the inferno started at about 2:00 am.

He said: “It was at about 2:00 am that we received a call that there was a fire outbreak at Sumal, precisely Yale 9 and immediately, we moved to the scene. Our men are on ground alongside personnel of other agencies.

“I can confirm that there was no casualty; the fire only affected a store room where they kept cartoons and papers. We are still on the ground to protect lives and other offices from the fire.”