The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr Wale Edun, has assured of the government’s commitment to creating a conducive business environment that will enable multinational companies to expand their investments in the country with a view to contributing to the nation’s economic growth and development.

Mr Edun gave the assurance when he received a delegation in his office in Abuja from Microsoft Nigeria, led by Country Manager Nigeria, Olatomiwa Williams.

Mohammed Manga, Director, Information and Public Relations in the Federal Ministry of Finance, said in a statement that the Minister lauded Microsoft’s commitment to Nigeria and emphasised the administration’s understanding of the strategic importance of sector leaders like Microsoft.

The meeting, he said, marks a significant step forward in fostering a collaborative relationship between the Federal Government and multinational technology companies, driving economic development and innovation in Nigeria.

Speaking earlier, Microsoft Country Manager for Nigeria, Olatomiwa Williams, stated that the team was on the visit to address recent media reports and explore potential areas of collaboration between the Federal Government and the technology giant.

The Managing Director reassured the Minister that Microsoft remains committed to its operations in Nigeria, contrary to recent speculation.

He expressed the company’s desire to partner with the government in areas of mutual interest, including cyber security and youth upskilling.

ALSO READ THESE TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE