THE filmmaker and founder of TUDI Africa, Umanu Elijah, has made the 2023 FORBES BLK community list.

ForbesBLK is a community-curated to amplify the voices of black professionals, entrepreneurs, and leaders. This group of exceptional leaders are breaking down barriers, creating more equitable economies and driving a new culture of connection, collaboration and change.

The mission of ForbesBLK is to champion a global community of Black entrepreneurs, professionals, leaders and creators that are driving systematic change in business, culture and society.

“Our community of exceptional leaders of colour are breaking down barriers, creating more equitable economies, and driving a new culture of connection, collaboration and change,” said FORBESBLK.

Reacting via his social media page, Elijah said, “I am excited to be selected as part of Forbes’ newest community, ForbesBLK, to amplify the voices of black professionals, entrepreneurs, leaders and creators. I’m also excited about this new addition to the journey. I’m honoured to join a community of inspiring individuals who positively impact the world.

Elijah is a prolific and decorated filmmaker whose role in the movie industry cuts across directing, cinematography and editing. His works are streaming on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and other international platforms.

He is the founder of Krystal Filmworks Limited, and was part of Nollywood productions including ‘Almajiri’, ‘Devil in Agbada’, ‘The Millions’, ‘Made in Heaven’, ‘Locked’, ‘Bitter Rain’ and ‘Detour’.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE