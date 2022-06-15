Film producer rates Bauchi best shooting spot in Northern Nigeria, seeks support 

Bauchi State has been described as the best place for movie production and shooting in the North considering its peaceful, scenery and atmosphere coupled with its rich cultural heritage.

The assertion was made by a Bauchi-based film producer and CEO, Muchee Multimedia Company Limited, Benjamin Edeh while speaking with Journalists in Bauchi.

The filmmaker holds a strong notion that Bauchi has more of what it takes to be the melting point of movie shooting and production in the entire part of Northern Nigeria just as Lagos is the number one for South West and Enugu for the South East.

He narrated how his current movie project shot in Bauchi is at the verge of projecting the hidden beauty of the state to the international community if duly supported.

According to him, “Bauchi will stand to benefit the eye of international community because if you look physically at Bauchi, it is not vast, people don’t know much about the state, things here don’t interest people.”





Benjamin Edeh added that, ” But, this movie project has much to tell the world about the aesthetics of the state that will shoot up its uniqueness; those are not exaggerations, they are reality of the city, that is hidden all these while but I decided to dug it up for the world to appreciate.”

He tried to press home the compelling need for the state government and highly placed persons and organisations to invest and buy into the movie before it sees the light of the day given the huge resources already committed to making it the best.

“The Project needs government attention and that of well spirited individuals and organisations because it is basically made for Bauchi and involves most of the indigenes, even though it started in Lagos before coming to Bauchi,” he stressed.

The film producer believes he has the expertise and innovations to elevate the economy of the state through the craft of filming, having worked with some producers in Ghana, some Indian and Malaysian directors and host of producers in Lagos.

“With the vast experience we have gathered, I can engage Bauchi youths in the cinematographic world and production to bring out the beauty and story in them and by so doing give Bauchi culture to Nollywood to sell to the world and we can only imagine what revenue this will attract to the state,” he said.