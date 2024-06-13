REGISTRAR, Pharmacy Council of Nigeria (PCN), Pharmacist Ibrahim Ahmed has said that pharmaceutical research is the focal point of the Federal Government, given the pressing need for Nigeria to produce effective drugs and vaccines.

Pharmacist Ahmed, who spoke at the oath-taking and induction of 26 graduands of the Bachelor of Pharmacy degree from the University of Ibadan (UI) into the pharmacy profession, therefore urged the new pharmacists to join hands with other pharmacists to support this government’s objective of ensuring production of effective drugs and vaccines in the country.

PCN’s registrar, who was represented by Dr Anthony Idoko, said that they should also seek and acquire the necessary certifications that would ensure that they can be involved in vaccine storage and administration in the community once this is approved by the federal government.

The registrar charged the new pharmacists to continue to improve their skills through life-long learning, maintain high ethical standards and leadership qualities, and endeavour to be worthy professionals for the achievement of excellence in the provision of quality pharmaceutical services for sustainable healthcare delivery.

UI’s Vice Chancellor and chairman at the occasion, Professor Kayode Adebowale, charged them to ensure that they make positive impacts in society by contributing to the healthcare development of this nation.

“We all know the pharmacy profession is one of the noble professions without which the healthcare system will not be able to function effectively. Do your best to contribute to the distribution of quality medicines and drugs and medications in our country.

“You have to be committed to the ethical practices at all times and in all situations. An unscrupulous pharmacist is a present danger to the healthcare and well-being of the people,” he said.

Pharmacist Wale Adedeji, in his keynote address at the oath-taking and induction ceremony, said pharmacists’s role in health and society keeps evolving, and with the continuing shortage of medical personnel, pharmacists are increasingly filling the gap to provide services for the benefits of the community in which they reside.

He said that the new pharmacist, in preparing for the chapter of life, needs to define what will make them content in life, learn to be themselves, be focused, be self-accountable, everyday up their skills, and imbibe the culture of being financially prudent.

Dean of the Faculty of Pharmacy, Professor Titilayo Fakeye, said they should remember that being a pharmacist is not merely a profession but a calling, a commitment to serving humanity.

The Dean said: “Each prescription you fill, each consultation you provide, carries the weight of someone’s well-being. You have the power to alleviate suffering, to promote health, and to make a tangible difference in people’s lives. Never underestimate the impact of your actions, no matter how seemingly small they may be.

“Each patient you encounter comes with a unique set of circumstances, beliefs, and needs. Take the time to listen, understand, and tailor your approach accordingly. Treat every interaction as an opportunity to foster trust and build meaningful connections.”

