Education

FG urged to include private institutions in TETFund research grants

Sikiru Obarayese
Professor Moriam Adeoye

A Professor of Physical and Computational Chemistry, Professor Moriam Adeoye, has called on the Federal Government to include private universities in the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) research grant to boost national research output.

This call for TETFund research grant private universities aims to unlock broader academic potential.

Speaking at the 6th inaugural lecture of Fountain University, Osogbo, on Thursday, themed “Physical Chemistry: winnowing Deep Truths From profound, Beautiful Nonsense” she stressed that the move will also promote public-private collaboration.

In her presentation, she urged the federal government to support policies that link academic research with industrial needs for practical impacts.

According to her, the government should Prioritise consistent investment in scientific research, especially in Physical Chemistry, which is vital for progress in energy, health, environment, and material science.

“In achieving this the government should child away from having to recognize only the government institutions and include all accredited private universities in TEl Fund research grants to boost national research output, promote public-private collaboration, ensure fairness, and stimulate innovation and commercialization.

“They should also extend the private institutions the TETfund research grant to private universities if they want meaningful contributions from private universities.”

The importance of extending TETFund research grant private universities is crucial for fostering comprehensive national development.

She further revealed that waste materials such as elephant grass and plastic bags could be transformed into writing paper as a sustainable alternative that addresses deforestation and waste pollution.

She, however, stressed the need for young scientists, especially those from underprivileged backgrounds, to cultivate a new generation of innovators who can drive Nigeria’s scientific and economic advancement.

Her words, “The government should look at our curriculum. They should interject certain emerging areas of chemistry so that we inform new policy and see the importance of chemistry,” she urged.

“Our government should encourage young scientists. Once they are encouraged, especially the underprivileged ones, we can achieve milestones.”

In her remarks, the Vice Chancellor of the institution, Professor Ramata Kareem, emphasized the importance of federal support for academic research tied to industrial innovation for the benefit of the country.

She remarked that the achievements of Professor Adeoye as the first female inaugural lecturer could inspire other female lecturers at the university to break new ground in their academic pursuits.

READ MORE FROM: NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Get real-time news updates from Tribune Online! Follow us on WhatsApp for breaking news, exclusive stories and interviews, and much more.
 Join our WhatsApp Channel now

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article selection of okpella monarch, cultism in Edo, Why we raised alarm over impending herdsmen attack Edo cancels sanitation, Energy expert tasks FG on more licences monthly sanitation exercise in Edo, Uromi killings, Easter outreach to orphanages, Man denies attack, Edo APC demands justice for Inspector Onuh, calls for arrest of killers, Over 15 people feared dead as secret cult killings resume in Edo, Kidnappers abduct LP chieftain, Edo State Police arrest, Edo deputy gov monitors sanitation exercise, 96 defaulters arrested in Oredo Edo community kicks against selection of monarch
Next Article Tinubu on Poor economic planning, 'The Nigeria First Policy', Tinubu’s investigation records,Christian youth group decries worsening security situation in Benue, Plateau FG to sign over 30 MoUs as Nigeria-Brazil dialogue begins Monday

Frontpage Today

Subscribe to e-Paper

E-Vending, e paper, pdf, e-paper, Tribune

Welcome

Install
×