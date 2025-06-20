FG urged to include private institutions in TETFund research grants

A Professor of Physical and Computational Chemistry, Professor Moriam Adeoye, has called on the Federal Government to include private universities in the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) research grant to boost national research output.

Speaking at the 6th inaugural lecture of Fountain University, Osogbo, on Thursday, themed “Physical Chemistry: winnowing Deep Truths From profound, Beautiful Nonsense” she stressed that the move will also promote public-private collaboration.

In her presentation, she urged the federal government to support policies that link academic research with industrial needs for practical impacts.

According to her, the government should Prioritise consistent investment in scientific research, especially in Physical Chemistry, which is vital for progress in energy, health, environment, and material science.

“In achieving this the government should child away from having to recognize only the government institutions and include all accredited private universities in TEl Fund research grants to boost national research output, promote public-private collaboration, ensure fairness, and stimulate innovation and commercialization.

“They should also extend the private institutions the TETfund research grant to private universities if they want meaningful contributions from private universities.”

She further revealed that waste materials such as elephant grass and plastic bags could be transformed into writing paper as a sustainable alternative that addresses deforestation and waste pollution.

She, however, stressed the need for young scientists, especially those from underprivileged backgrounds, to cultivate a new generation of innovators who can drive Nigeria’s scientific and economic advancement.

Her words, “The government should look at our curriculum. They should interject certain emerging areas of chemistry so that we inform new policy and see the importance of chemistry,” she urged.

“Our government should encourage young scientists. Once they are encouraged, especially the underprivileged ones, we can achieve milestones.”

In her remarks, the Vice Chancellor of the institution, Professor Ramata Kareem, emphasized the importance of federal support for academic research tied to industrial innovation for the benefit of the country.

She remarked that the achievements of Professor Adeoye as the first female inaugural lecturer could inspire other female lecturers at the university to break new ground in their academic pursuits.

