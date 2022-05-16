FG trains PWDs in North West, to provide N100,000 grants

Federal Government has reaffirmed its determination toward the empowerment of people living with disabilities (PWDs) across the country.

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, gave the assurance in Kano State, during the opening ceremony of a three-day capacity building workshop on income-generating activities for people living with disabilities from the North-West geopolitical zone.

The Minister who was represented by the Director of Special Needs, Mrs Nkechi Onwukwe, explained that the workshop was organised to “provide and explore greater possibilities in the quest to combat challenges faced by Persons with Disabilities for a sustainable national development.”

The Minister observed that: “with the current trend in world economies it is expected that poverty level of most vulnerable may likely increase and therefore the Ministry has taken the situation not just as an unexpected challenge, but as a veritable opportunity to deepen the foundations of the Federal Government’s humanitarian intervention in order build poverty alleviation systems that are truly responsive and resilient.”

The Minister disclosed that a grant of N100,000 will be given to each PWD participant.

The Permanent Secretary Dr Nasir Sani Gwarzo, represented by the Assistant Director, Special Needs Department, Mallam Garuba Magaji said the workshop became necessary considering that it is only when PWDs are empowered, involved and included that they can be prepared to take advantage of opportunities and become more available to embrace their civic responsibilities.





He added that the workshop is aimed at addressing issues of inclusiveness among PWDs, especially regarding income generation activities, equipping PWDS with necessary skills for poverty reduction to ensure a sustainable livelihood, and developing their entrepreneurial competencies to favourably compete in the business environment.”

In her remarks, the Kano State Commissioner for Women Affairs, Dr Zahra’u Mohammad applauded the Federal Government’s foresight in organizing the capacity-building training.

She noted that the training would play a vital role in addressing the menace of street begging and other related issues.

She added that the State Government has commenced the processes of supporting Persons with Disabilities in the area of economic empowerment, education, health and provision of policies and laws that will guarantee their protection in the State.

