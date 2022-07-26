FG tasks Ekiti, Kano, Abia, others on judicious utilisation of $200m World Bank support

The Federal Government has urged the six beneficiary states to ensure prudent and judicious utilisation of the World Bank $200 million credit facility for implementation of the Innovation Development and Effectiveness in the Acquisition of Skills (IDEAS) Project.

Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, gave the charge at a two-day workshop for Monitoring and Evaluation Officers as well as Innovation Grant Officers, held in Ekiti State.

The officers were drawn from the 6 participating States of Ekiti, Benue, Edo, Abia, Gombe and Kano.

The Federal Ministry of Education organised the workshop in collaboration with the World Bank in its determination to ensure the success of the IDEAS project.

The Minister who was represented by the Director of Technology and Science Education (DTSE), Mrs Elizabeth Adedigba, emphasised the need to ensure value for money in the execution of the project, which he said was designed to enhance technical education and skills acquisition in the country.

Adamu reiterated the importance of monitoring and evaluating towards achieving the required objective of the project.

He stressed that the training workshop provides monitoring and evaluation officers with the opportunity to better their capacity to effectively carry out their assigned activities across all four project components.

The Minister emphasised that the training was meant to achieve the sole aim of strengthening, monitoring and evaluation capacity in the management of the IDEAS Project.

Earlier in her welcome address, the Ekiti State Commissioner for Education, Dr Kofoworola Olabisi Olabimpe Adeyire, represented by Hon Olukayode Babade (Chairman Board for Technical & Vocational Education ) Ekiti State, commended the Federal Ministry of Education and the World Bank for organising the workshop.

Babade further commended the World Bank for the recent fund mobilization released to benefitting States and the attendant clearance of the institutional development plans of Technical Colleges in Ekiti State.

She also appreciated the endorsement of the Grant Agreement Forms for benefitting Technical Colleges.

According to her training monitoring and evaluation officers were key to the successful implementation of the projects, which will undoubtedly enhance the judicious use of the project fund, better project tracking and consistent attainment of project development objectives.





She advised all the monitoring and evaluation officers to avail themselves of this golden opportunity to tap adequate knowledge that would make them perform optimally and display dexterity in their project bits, adding that this is the only way the project objectives could be met.

FG tasks Ekiti, Kano, Abia, others on judicious utilisation of $200m World Bank support

