EFCC arrests 34 suspected internet fraudsters in Ibadan

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has confirmed the arrest of 34 suspected Internet fraudsters in Ibadan, Oyo State.

The Commissioned disclosed in a statement made available to the newsmen that 21 of the suspects were arrested on Monday, July 25, 2022, in a sting operation at Apete and Ijokodo areas of Ibadan, Oyo State.

The suspects as contained in a statement are Paul Uche Obinna, Ola Kareem, Dazumi Hammed Adeiza, Olamilekan Gabriel Ahmed, Olowe Nifemi Michael, Osisi Ikenna Nicholas, Dazumi Abdullahi Razak, Adejuyigbe Abayomi Babatunde, Adesokan and Afeez Afolabi.

The list also includes; Tobiloba Joshua Adejuyi, Dazumi Azeez Jayeola, Ayegbusi Olamilekan Michael and Mubarak Salaudeen Opeyemi.

Others are Ibrahim Muhammed Hassan, Salam Ademola Samson, David Sunday Chukwudi, Kolapo Abdulrazak Seyi, Lawal Adesina Sheriff, Faeji Tobiloba Raphael, Bello Ibrahim Damilola, and Abisoye Israel Olamilekan.

