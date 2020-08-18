FG rebrands NITDA, unveils digital cybersecurity centre

The Federal Government has unveiled a digital cybersecurity centre in the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA).

The centre which was unveiled by the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Ali Pantami, have been equipped with modern technology, which is expected to help to enhance national cybersecurity intelligence.

Also, the Minister unveiled NITDA’s new Logo, Core Values, Vision and Mission Statement; Digital Studio for Virtual learning and Digital Conference for remote collaboration.

Speaking at the event, Pantami said, “the reason behind changing the agency’s logo is that the world’s IT has changed from ICT to digital economy. So the current logo encompasses the change”.

“Today there are many challenges with regards to security based on what is happening online. With Computer Emergency Response and Readiness Centre (CERRC) teams, we will be able to be the watchdog of the federal government, monitor potential cybercriminals attacks on our country, come up with policies and strategies to prevent our country from the attacks or at least reduce it to the barest minimum,” he added.

NITDA’s boss, Mallam Kashifu Inuwa, said the newly unveiled centre houses integrated computer emergency response and readiness centre to enhance our national cybersecurity, digital multimedia studio for online digital skills and literacy capacity building, and digital conference room for remote collaboration.

He noted that the initiative was in line with President Muhammadu Buhari’s campaign promises to improve security, diversify the economy, and strengthen the fight against corruption.

“The third virtual project commissioning series of Federal Government projects executed under the supervision of the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy.

“Today we are here at the National Information Technology Development Agency, to our new brand in line with the national digital policy”, Mallam Inuwa said.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

More Shocks As Unemployment Data Exposes Misery Status Of Nigerians

BEFORE now, economic and finance experts found it difficult to assess the healthy nature of the labour market and how to measure the impact of government policies targeted at creating jobs because of lack of real time labour data. But on Friday, August 14, 2020, the concerns were only slightly eased as the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) published second quarter (Q2):2020 labour statistics, the first report since Q3:2018…