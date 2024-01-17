The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the guidelines for implementing transnational education in Nigeria.

This followed a submission to it a note prepared by the ministry and the National Universities Commission.

Minister of Education. Dr. Yusuf Sununu, disclosed this after the council meeting presided over by President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Wednesday.

He explained that the scheme will allow foreign degree-awarding institutions the room to set up campuses in Nigeria, employ local talent, admit local students and lessen the pressure on existing higher institutions of learning.

According to him, this is necessary because Nigeria has been a member of the World Trade Organisation since 1995 and a signatory to the General Agreement of Trade in Services, which was signed in 1995.

He argued that such trade services include documented education that is exportable across borders.

The minister added: “We are all aware of the effort of Mr. President to increase access to education with greater number of graduates and secondary school leavers seeking to be graduates or undergraduates in our tertiary institutions.

“The Placement is becoming a serious issue and therefore, the ministry came up with a transnational education policy. What it means is that exchange of cross-fertilisation of ideas exchange that progressive education can be done across borders.”

He further said: “The documents provide a guideline whereby foreign institutions can collaborate with local institutions within the country or establish a campus within the country.

“Economically, transnational education would decrease the pressure on the naira as it exchanges with the dollar. This is the justification presented to the council, and the council graciously noted the presentation of the document so that it can be implemented to increase access to tertiary education in Nigeria.”

He said the scheme comes with no monetary cost to the FG. Instead, it will “attract funds to government.”

“So if you have a campus in Nigeria, you will get the certificate of that same institution. The quality in terms of education and service delivery will be as standardised as that obtained in the parent institution.

“So to curb the issue of fake certification that we have been battling with, that is why we have sat down and come up with a policy document for you to establish a campus within the country; you must agree and be able to satisfy 100 per cent the provision of the guidelines, as rightly noted by the FEC,” he added.

