The Federal Government has commended Bayero University, Kano (BUK) for its strides and deliberate efforts to promote science education in the university.

Minister of Education, Professor Tahir Mamman, gave the commendation while inaugurating the centers for teaching, learning, reading, and research development, among others in the institution.

He expressed his delight that BUK, under its current leadership, has become a positive, progressive, and rapidly developing institution in the field of science education.

The inaugurated centres include Teaching and Learning, Micro Teaching Laboratory, Department of Anatomy, Faculty of Veterinary Medicine, as well as Reading Research Development, funded by the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund).

Mamman noted that it was a joy to witness the completion of such significant projects within a short period.

On his part, the Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. Sagir Abbas, described the Center for Teaching and Learning as one of the best globally. He explained that the center aims to enhance the capabilities of lecturers in designing and setting up lectures.

He expressed gratitude to the government for assisting the institution in 2022 to ensure the timely completion of the centre.

“The micro-teaching is designed to guide students in education across all areas on how to manage their professional calling,” he said.