FG inaugurates skills council on construction

The Federal Government has inaugurated the Sector Skills Council on Construction with the core mandate of tackling the skills and productive needs of the construction industry.

While delivering his speech at the occasion, the Minister of State for Works and Housing, Engineer Abubakar Aliyu, said the council is geared towards addressing the challenges of skills gap, supply, quality and demand in the building sector, adding that it would also ensure establishment and maintenance of strategy for the coordination and incorporation of emerging trends in skills development.

He said this would involve development of competency standards and qualifications, while ensuring sector skill development plan and maintenance of skill inventory, among others.

He further noted that the council is expected to inherit the National Occupational Standards (NOS) in some critical trades, a labour market information system and a secretariat with modest personnel from the Council of Registered Builders of Nigeria (CORBON).

On his part, the ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Babangida Husseini urged members of the council to justify the confidence reposed in them by their appointment.

He urged them to identify ways through which the sector can reduce the problem of youths unemployment.

In his welcome address, the chairman, inauguration committee of the Sector Skills Council on Construction, Dr. Samson Ameh Opaluwa, disclosed that the National Board for Technical Education had obtained an approval of government through the Ministry of Education to implement and regulate the National Skills Qualification Framework (NSQF) in Nigeria in 2014.

He added that it was expected to be stakeholder and private sector –led as two-thirds of the nominees were representatives of the private sector while one third was made up of relevant government regulatory bodies and actors in the construction and housing sector.

He revealed that in constituting the Sector Skills Council, deliberate efforts were made to ensure the representation of a broad spectrum of the stakeholders in the construction industry in Nigeria.

Members of the Sector Skills Council include Federation of the Construction Industry (FOCI), representatives of artisans, indigenous contractors, one from each geopolitical zone, Real Estate Developers Association of Nigeria (REDAN), Representatives of Awarding Bodies (NIOB), representatives of training providers, one from each geopolitical zone, Facilities Management Consultants, Builders Structure Consultants and Service Consultants.

Others are National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), director of building services, Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN), Family Homes Funds Ltd (FHFL) and Council of Registered Builders of Nigeria (CORBON).

Architects Registration Council (ARCON), Quantity Surveyors Registration Board of Nigeria (QSRBN) and Estate Surveyors and Valuers Registration Board of Nigeria (ESVARBONI).

