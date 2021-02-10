FG assures investors of patronage in Nigeria

Investors in Nigeria have been assured that government will be their major consumer by ensuring that their products and services are duly patronised by its agencies as well as Nigerians, the Federal Government has said.

Speaking in Abuja, the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Chief Niyi Adebayo said government would patronage to ensure the growth of their investment.

Adebayo while addressing a delegation of Daniel Franco Institute who visited him to seek his support for the setting up of the Rabelat Entrepreneurship Centre for Animal Husbandry (RECAH) in Nigeria said the Federal Government would continue to do its best to make the country a safe destination for investors.

The minister said his ministry has the mandate of facilitating the development of viable non-oil commodities, in line with quality management systems, geared towards boosting indigenous food and animal production, consumption/sustainability, as well as acceptability at targeted international markets for foreign exchange earnings.

He pointed out that it was imperative for the ministry to engage the institute to deliberate on the nature of strategic partnership and level of collaboration.

Earlier, the managing director of Rabelat Nigeria Limited, Dr Ahmed Raji said RECAH was structured to run both training and commercial outfits for the animal husbandry subsector.

He said the training arm would focus on the basic studies in animal husbandry and entrepreneurship, and provide the platform for trainees to select, breed, care-for, process and market livestock and small animals.

He put the cost of the project at N2 billion, saying the amount would be spent on the construction of administration block and lecture halls, hostel, purchase of teaching aids, and construction of other infrastructural facilities.

He listed the benefits of RECHA to include aiding and fast-tracking development of agribusiness in the country, creation of 50,000 jobs and solving the problem of herdsmen-farmers clash that become a common occurrence in the country.

Raji solicited the support of the minister towards the setting up of the institute, stressing that the project will enhance the growth of the agricultural sector of the economy.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

More Nigerians Continue To Test Positive, Die Of COVID-19 Complications ― Analysis

More Nigerians have continued to test positive for COVID-19 and more deaths have been recorded from its complications, Tribune Online analysis shows.

However, Nigeria recorded fewer COVID-19 infections and deaths when compared to the previous week. It also recorded increased recoveries during the same period…

NASS resumption: Legislative aides demand payment of salary arrears

FG Owes Varsity Workers Over N150bn Earned Allowances

The Federal Government is owing the university workers, under the National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT), the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and the Non-Academic Union of Universities and Associated Institutions (NASU), over N150 billion earned allowances…

NASS resumption: Legislative aides demand payment of salary arrears

Killer Herdsmen: Untold Story Of Ibarapa’s Worst Nightmare + VIDEOS

“Please do not talk to my father. He is yet to come to terms with the death of his son. It is a most tragic experience. How does one quantify the loss of a dear brother? My brother was killed like an animal by two herdsmen. His offence was that he asked them to drive their cows off his already cultivated farmland,” Bisi Olaosepin, whose brother was hacked to death, struggled to hold back his tears as he relayed to Sunday Tribune the horrible experience that culminated in the passage of his brother…