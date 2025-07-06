FG fines Multichoice N766m for violating Data Protection Act

The Federal Government has imposed a fine of N766,242,500 on Multichoice Nigeria for breaching the Nigeria Data Protection Act (NDP Act).

According to the Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC), the penalty follows a year-long investigation into the South African-owned pay television provider over alleged privacy violations involving Nigerian subscribers.

In a statement on Sunday, NDPC Head, Legal, Enforcement & Regulations, Babatunde Bamigboye, said, “The investigation, which commenced in the second quarter of 2024, was triggered by a suspected breach of privacy rights of Multichoice subscribers and illegal cross-border transfer of personal data of Nigerians. NDPC found, among others, that Multichoice violated the data privacy rights of subscribers and their friends who are not necessarily subscribers.”

The Commission said it discovered that Multichoice was involved in unauthorised transfers of Nigerians’ personal data across borders, in violation of the NDP Act. It further described the extent of the company’s data processing activities as invasive.

It said: “The depth of data processing by Multichoice is patently intrusive, unfair, unnecessary and disproportionate. This is a grave affront to the fundamental right to privacy as enshrined in section 37 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Nigeria is entitled to protect her citizens, and data sovereignty under both international and extant municipal laws – as these have far-reaching implications for rule of law, national security and economic growth.”

The NDPC noted that although it instructed the company to implement remedial steps as part of its standard procedure, Multichoice’s actions were found to be unsatisfactory.

“For want of cooperation, the Commission has directed Multichoice to pay N766,242,500 for violating the Nigeria Data Protection Act,” the statement read.

In addition, the Commission’s National Commissioner, Dr Vincent Olatunji, has ordered a wider probe into all platforms through which Multichoice collects Nigerians’ personal data, warning that any outlet found guilty of violating the NDP Act would face penalties.

