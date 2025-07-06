FCT: Wike holds thanksgiving service for ‘successful completion of projects commissioning’

Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, on Sunday, held a thanksgiving service for the successful completion of projects commissioning of 17 projects in the FCT.

The thanksgiving service, which took place at the Saint James Anglican Church in the Asokoro District of Abuja, celebrated God’s faithfulness over the successful completion of projects commissioning of 17 impactful projects across the area councils of the nation’s capital, Abuja.

He noted that returning thanks to God became necessary, adding that he would not have been able to execute all those projects without God’s divine grace and the good people God placed around him.

He particularly recognised the support of President Bola Tinubu in approving funds for him to execute the projects, even as he pledged his continued allegiance to carry out more projects that would bring relief to residents.

“Throughout the 16 days of commissioning, no problem, no accident, no loss of life. It is not easy. We are contributing our quota, and we will continue to do more,” Wike said.

Wike further urged Nigerians to continue to pray for President Bola Tinubu to succeed in some of the difficult but deliberate and practical steps he is gradually taking to salvage the country from its current challenges.

“We have a government that is determined to make changes. President Tinubu is committed to making changes. That is why he is giving us all the approvals,” he added.

Responding to the Vicar’s remark that he is an Anglican man, Wike declared that he is a Nigerian and a member of all churches and all mosques, and may choose to worship God in any church or mosque. He also promised to look into the request made by the church to construct the Piwoyi–Zhidu road.

During the sermon, the Archdeacon and Vicar of Saint James Anglican Church, Asokoro, Venerable Ben Idume, prayed for continuous guidance, direction, wisdom, understanding, and divine preservation for Dr. Wike, so that he may continue the good work that has yielded positive results in the territory.

While urging Wike to stay focused, pray more, and remain connected to God, Venerable Idume described him as a child of destiny, shining the light of God. He also urged Nigerians to continue praying for Nigeria and its leaders.

Venerable Idume specifically thanked President Tinubu for appointing Wike as the Minister of the FCT despite criticisms, and he commended Wike for making the current administration proud.

The Saint James Anglican Church, Asokoro, honoured Wike with a badge and an award inscribed “Ambassador of Christ” in recognition of his excellent performance in infrastructural development.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

